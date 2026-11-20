MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Estonia’s decision to close its border with Russia starting December 1 is tantamount to erecting a new Iron Curtain under the pretext of a fictitious threat from the East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"This year, Estonia has taken a series of confrontational, anti-Russian steps, systematically restricting operations at checkpoints along the Russian-Estonian border by reducing their working hours. The Estonian plan to completely close the remaining operational checkpoints is in line with this Russophobic policy. Apparently, they need to isolate themselves completely. <…> Now, apparently, they need to seal themselves off entirely," the diplomat said.

"Such steps are effectively tantamount to attempts to erect a new Iron Curtain under the false pretext of some threat from the East," Zakharova said.

She added that if Estonia implements these plans, Russia would take political and diplomatic countermeasures to protect its national interests.