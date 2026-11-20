LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will immediately send what information it has on today's Ukrainian strike on an apartment building in Yubileinoye, Lugansk People’s Republic, to the country’s representatives in international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

He told TASS that the ministry is closely monitoring the evacuation of people and is verifying data on the victims of the Ukrainian strike.

"We are closely monitoring the evacuation process and verifying the data about the tragedy. The collected materials will be immediately handed over to our representatives in international organizations, including the UN Security Council and the OSCE," he said.

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the concrete slabs between the floors of a high-rise building in Yubileinoye collapsed Thursday evening into Friday morning. Early reports say three people died while six were injured, a child among them. According to Pasechnik, people may be trapped under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing.

The LPR prosecutor’s office said it has taken it upon itself to ensure the rights of those affected by the strike on Yubileinoye and has launched a hotline.