WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The United States, Russia, and China condemned the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) abuses of its powers, US President Donald Trump said.

"China also agreed for the first time to condemn the abuses and overreach of the International Criminal Court, which is out of control. By the way, I would say [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, especially, is not happy with it, but others aren't either," he told a news conference.

According to Trump, the ICC has "fake power" because there is no "strength behind it." He slammed the court’s claims to the right to arrest heads of state, saying that it does that "for no reason."

He also said that the three countries’ leaders also "agreed to work together to increase the production of oil, gasoline, and diesel, reducing pressure on global prices.".