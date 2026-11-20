MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine underwent depopulation and deindustrialization after gaining independence, as "everything fell apart" there long before any military strikes by Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Serbian film director Emir Kusturica.

"What happened after the Soviet Union collapsed and Ukraine gained independence? It lost its shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing and rocket manufacturing industries. It effectively underwent both depopulation and deindustrialization. Everything fell apart," Putin stated. "This happened well before the retaliatory strikes by Russian missile forces in recent weeks. It fell apart on its own," he stressed.

Putin attributed the collapse to nationalists seizing power in Ukraine and said he did not consider them patriots. He pointed out that the country is being used to confront Russia in an effort to weaken it and impose control over it.