HONG KONG, November 20. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump, which took place on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, aligns with the expectations of people around the world, Wing Lok Hung, a professor at the School of Governance and Policy Science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has told TASS.

"As the world experiences a series of regional wars and conflicts, people expect the leading powers to take the initiative and find ways to resolve this complex situation," he said.

"However, due to negative sentiment - particularly in Western nations - many perceive the relationships between major powers solely in terms of risks and threats, rather than as opportunities for cooperation. This tendency was clearly evident in the context of this historic trilateral meeting," he added.

"Of course, it would be naive to assume that all of the world's problems could be solved in a single trilateral meeting. Nevertheless, open communication and dialogue play a crucial role in ensuring the stability of the global political economy," Wing noted.

The leaders of Russia, China, and the United States held a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, concluding with the adoption of the Russia-China-US Heads of State Declaration Toward Peace.