MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia wants to live in peace and has no intention of attacking NATO countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She argued that Europe's rejection of Russian energy looks a touch sadomasochistic.

And warned that Russia would take appropriate political and diplomatic measures to ensure its interests in case Estonia moves to shutter border its national border with the country.

TASS has summarized the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman’s key statements.

Attacks on Crimean Bridge

Russia will restore the Crimean Bridge, despite the enemy’s actions: "We'll even improve it."

The Kiev regime thinks it has "forcefully" made its presence felt, but in reality, it has shown the whole world that, despite the negotiating process, "terrorists remain terrorists."

Russia will take into account the Netherlands’ thoughtless support for the Kiev regime in its military planning: ""The Netherlands’ mindless actions in support of [Vladimir] Zelensky’s neo-Nazi regime are contributing to further escalation and will be taken into account in Russia’s military planning."

Kiev’s terrorism

The Kiev regime has stepped up its terrorist activities against Russia amid negotiations on resolving the conflict: "The Kiev regime has stepped up its terrorist activities against our country amid efforts to resume talks, communication and discussions on a peaceful settlement at various levels and on various platforms."

Ukrainian militants are taking out their failures at the front on innocent civilians: "Facing setbacks on the front, Ukrainian army militants are venting their anger on civilians and civilian infrastructure, striking them with drones to kill people and destroy structures. Attacks are aimed at residential areas, utility and social facilities, public transport and civilian infrastructure sites."

"I would like to point out that these actions are being accompanied by claims that Bankovaya Street (in downtown Kiev where government buildings are located - TASS) is the one that has the so-called formula of peace."

Europe, Kiev’s unpreparedness for peaceful settlement

The 37th Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels has confirmed that Vladimir Zelensky lacks any political will or understanding of the concept of peace, "he is literally obsessed with bloodshed, he sees it as the key to his own security and to maintaining his hold on power."

The European Union’s decision to extend its military assistance mission in Ukraine has "destructive" consequences: "The decision to extend the mandate of the EU military assistance mission to Ukraine, as well as the same-day commencement of exercises by the so-called Multinational Force for Ukraine in Poland, is part of Western Europe’s destructive approach to the Ukrainian conflict."

Europeans are demonstrating a lack of readiness to become full-fledged participants in negotiations regarding a settlement in Ukraine: "It is obvious that the 'European hawks' - who are betting on an escalation of the conflict - show no readiness to become full-fledged participants in the negotiation process, nor any genuine interest in a settlement."

On potential EU negotiators

"Moreover, we see them - in this 'dance of death' - trying to shove one another aside, digging their heels into their dance partners to cause even more pain, and sinking their claws into each other’s backs, all in a desperate attempt to determine who might get a seat at the negotiating table and who might not. We shall continue to observe this bizarre 'terrarium.’"

The potential appointment of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as the European Union’s negotiator would surely derail any peace initiatives: "If they in Brussels are looking at such a negotiator, it merely clearly demonstrates what results they hope to achieve in their dialogue with us - the derailment of any peace initiatives on Brussels’ part. I think this is what she will do brilliantly."

On potential border closure with Estonia

Russia will "take all necessary political and diplomatic response measures to secure its national interests" in case Estonia closes the border.

Estonia’s idea to completely shutter all border crossings with Russia is in line with its Russophobic stance; "it seems they need to ‘shut themselves off’ completely."

Estonia’s decision is nothing but a new "Iron Curtain" dropped under a false threat from the East

Sanctions and the situation around assets

The European Union’s actions to impose new sanctions against Russia "will not remain without a proper answer."

Russia reserves the right to the EU's moves regarding frozen Russian assets: "The Russian side continues to point to the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court, which ruled to recover losses from improper freeze of Russian assets worth 17 trilling rubles ($207 billion) from the Belgian depository Euroclear. Apart from that, we reserve the right to take proportionate countermeasures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity."

Europe’s attempts to 'cleanse' Ukraine’s territory

The West, which staged the Euromaidan, has always treated Ukraine as a pawn: "The West has always viewed Ukraine as a tool, a mere pawn, and continues to treat it that way."

The West is seeking to "cleanse" Ukraine of its indigenous population through the Kiev authorities: "Periodically, they try to seduce them with yet another promise of a bright future. And then, in the most brutal way possible, they do everything they can to destroy Ukrainian citizens," the diplomat noted. "After all, the West is doing this through [Vladimir] Zelensky. First and foremost, they are killing Ukrainians and ‘cleansing’ Ukraine of its indigenous inhabitants - it is, in fact, the West that is doing this."

NATO

NATO is eager for war with Russia and is openly preparing for it: "The alliance’s military posture is changing. Previously, it implied the need to stop an adversary at the borders of member states rather than launch strikes beyond its area of responsibility. We have already spoken about the so-called theory of victory, I cannot help but smile at this point, which is nothing short of complete, absolute NATO madness. It shows that NATO strategists want only one thing: war."

"They seem to forget that when speaking in these terms, they should take into account the fact that both their countries and ours possess nuclear weapons."

Russia pushes for peace

Moscow seeks to live in peace and has no plans to attack NATO countries: "Russia has no intention of attacking NATO member states, something they fantasize about so openly and with a kind of maniacal perversity."

Russia wants "to live in peace and harmony with our neighbors and with all countries."

Russia "has repeatedly proposed various initiatives to ease military and political tensions specifically in Europe, suggested reaching agreement on mutual security guarantees, and done so in writing on multiple occasions in recent history."

Europe’s rejection of Russian energy sources

European countries’ losses from their refusal from Russian energy sources show that Brussels takes a perverse pleasure in self-inflicted suffering: "I hope the leadership will forgive me, but I would like to follow up on this point just in case: perhaps they are actually used to being in this very hole? Perhaps they actually enjoy being there? Perhaps this is just another of their twists on the subject of what they call ‘gender identity,’ a sort of sadomasochism."

"Any attempts by our enemies to squeeze Russia out of the global energy markets will have the most serious consequences, first of all, for themselves."

Situation surrounding Russian athletes

The very idea of allowing Russian athletes to take part in competition again provokes infernal hatred in a number of Western countries: "Over the past few weeks, the whole world - no, not just in our country, this has already become a matter of global concern - has been watching live the infernal hatred the very idea of restoring justice and cancelling their cancels was arousing in representatives of a number of Western countries. This blatantly discriminatory, unlawful farce that they have unleashed against Russian and Belarusian athletes."

Canada’s disgraceful decision not to issue visas to members of the Russian national team to take part in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship will have a direct impact on the country’s chances to host future World Championships: "Such a crude, brazen and boorish breach of its own obligations by the host nation of the World Championship will have the most negative impact on Canada’s prospects for hosting the World Championship in the future."

Attacks by British media

Moscow strongly rejects the British media’s unfounded attacks on Russian fishing vessels: "We strongly reject the unfounded attacks on Russian fishing companies and their vessels, which contravene international law and common sense."

"Britain, through its media, has launched an attack on our fishing fleet. On October 21, the British newspaper The Telegraph published an article alleging that Russian fishing vessels were engaged in espionage activities in the North Atlantic."

Britain uses its media allegations about Russian fishing boats as a tool of hybrid war against Russia: "Obviously, these deliberately false claims are being persistently promoted in the Western public sphere in order to create a negative narrative surrounding Russian economic operators, to damage the reputation of bona fide market participants, while at the same time fueling Russophobia to continue the hybrid war the West is waging against our country."

Moldova’s provocations

"A Kiev regime-type scenario is being plotted" in Moldova.

A bill regulating the procedure for imposing a state of siege or martial law has attracted widespread attention: "Under the bill, the grounds for doing so may include not only an armed conflict, but also ‘hybrid and subversive actions against Moldova.’"

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu is seeking to extend her office term like the Kiev regime’s head Vladimir Zelensky did: "In Moldova, this legislative amendment has already been described as a loophole designed to extend Sandu’s presidential term, modelled precisely on that of the head of the Kiev regime."

The Moldovan side has furnished no evidence to back its accusations against Russia regarding an alleged violation of the republic’s airspace by drones: "In order to actually carry out this whole set of measures - summoning the ambassador, handing over a note of protest - there really ought to have been at least some factual evidence, at least some data. But, as usual, no evidence was presented."

UNESCO report

UNESCO's latest report on the safety of journalists omits some inconvenient truths: "This is not a controversial report. It's fake.".