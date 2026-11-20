MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to hostile moves by Bucharest after Romania refused to issue entry visas to the Russian national team, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It recalled that the team was due to compete in the European Cadet Taekwondo Championships for boys and girls aged 12 to 14, scheduled for late November in Bucharest.

"Hostile moves against Russia will draw a response and have long-term adverse consequences for those behind them," the ministry stressed.