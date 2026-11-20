VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky has called on the organization's leadership to condemn discrimination against Russian athletes by several participating states.

"We strongly urge the heads of the relevant executive structures to respond to these developments and issue a clear public assessment of the discriminatory measures targeting our athletes. Quiet diplomacy alone will not suffice," the diplomat said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

He noted that Moscow had long observed growing efforts by several OSCE participating States to politicize sports. These efforts have resulted in violations of the rights of athletes from countries that have fallen out of favor with the West.

"OSCE participating States must take concrete steps to protect athletes, including athletes with disabilities and minors, if they are genuinely committed to ensuring that sports remain impartial and unbiased," Polyansky said.