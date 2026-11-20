MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. A foreign national, sought under an international arrest warrant for his involvement in the piratic seizure of the vessel Arctic Sea - which carried a crew of Russian citizens - has been extradited from the Republic of Cyprus to Russia, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk.

"The individual has been extradited from Cyprus, escorted by officers from the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol in Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service. He was wanted on charges of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 227 of Russia’s Criminal Code," she stated.

In July 2009, members of a criminal gang executed an armed raid on the Arctic Sea, a Malta-flagged dry-cargo ship transporting timber from Finland to Algeria. The vessel, with a crew of 15 Russian citizens, was forcibly boarded by the assailants, who wielded firearms and resorted to physical violence.

"The damage inflicted amounted to over $6 million and 770,000 rubles," Volk reported.

A few days after the seizure, a Russian warship located the vessel near the Cape Verde Islands, freeing the hostages and detaining eight of the assailants. A criminal case was initiated regarding the act of piracy, and it was later determined that another individual had orchestrated the attack. This man fled Russia in 2009 to evade preliminary investigations and was placed on Interpol's international wanted list in November 2012.

"On October 2025, the suspected accomplice in the piracy was apprehended in Cyprus. The Cypriot authorities granted a request from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to extradite the wanted individual," Volk added.

As reported by the news portal In-Cyprus, affiliated with the Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros, legal proceedings concerning the potential extradition to Russia of Israeli national Alexey Kertzgur, who is also accused of piracy, began in Cyprus last October.