MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow wants Berlin to know that politically-motivated questioning of Russians at German airports isn't okay, and that it demands this practice be stopped, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"We consider such actions by the German security authorities absolutely unacceptable and impermissible. We strongly urge Germany to end this provocative practice," she said at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that "cases have recently been documented of German intelligence services conducting rather unusual interviews with Russian nationals, including staff of the Russian Embassy in Berlin, as they entered Germany." "These interviews differ from routine questioning by border officials. They involve targeted, detailed questions about current affairs with a political subtext," Zakharova specified.

"If they want to talk and discuss the issues of the day, they have dedicated channels for communicating with the Russian side," she said.

In her view, "they should not have shut down the RT Deutsch television channel." "Then they would have been able to follow the news regularly without relying on occasional updates from a Russian visiting their country. And, incidentally, they would have been able to do so in German, a language they know," Zakharova pointed out.