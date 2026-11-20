BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the European Union Karen Malayan reiterated Moscow’s call for Western citizens and diplomats to leave Kiev after being summoned by the European External Action Service (EEAS), the Russian permanent mission said in a statement.

"Karen Malayan reiterated previous warnings, including public statements issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry in May and October 2026, calling on foreign nationals and diplomats based in Kiev to leave the city," the statement reads.

"The head of the diplomatic mission stressed that Russia’s position remained clear: the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out systematic strikes on Ukrainian military facilities in retaliation for the Ukrainian military’s terrorist activities targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in our country, including the latest attacks on the Crimean Bridge," the mission added.

Malayan said that "any allegations of Russia issuing deliberate threats to foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine or inflicting damage on them are unacceptable." He also emphasized Russia’s commitment to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the buildings of the Austrian and Dutch diplomatic missions in Kiev had been damaged in airstrikes.