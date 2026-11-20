MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Estonia’s decision to unilaterally close the remaining border crossing points with Russia is a provocative move that shows Tallinn is trying to escalate relations with both Moscow and make the situation in the Baltic Region worse as a whole, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"This decision by Tallinn, made under the pretext of a 'failed arson attack' on an Estonian military-industrial enterprise that had allegedly been orchestrated by 'Russian intelligence,' is obviously confrontational and aligns with attempts to escalate tensions with our country and, more broadly, the situation in the Baltic region, to the utmost," Zakharova said in a statement.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced earlier in the day that the Estonian government had decided to close the border checkpoints with Russia starting December 1.

According to the prime minister of Estonia, "We have decided to suspend vehicle traffic across the border between Estonia and Russia. In six months, the government will be able to reassess the situation and decide on further actions."

Later on November 20, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro advised his country’s residents not to hold their breath if they expect to see a return to the previous rules of crossing the border with Russia in the wake of Tallinn’s move to close all checkpoints on the Estonian-Russian border starting on December 1.