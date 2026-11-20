VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. Several hundred students gathered outside the main building of the University of Vienna to protest against arms buildup and the militarization of Europe in a rally that later escalated into clashes with police, a TASS correspondent reported.

Dozens of student and youth organizations took part in the rally in the center of the Austrian capital. They criticized European elites for pursuing policies focused on military buildup and militarization while cutting budget spending on education, affordable housing and climate protection. "Strikes at schools, universities and plants - that's our response to politicians," protesters chanted.

According to one of the activists, young people are convinced that rising military spending increases the risk of a war with Russia and makes the future of all Europeans more uncertain. "While billions of euros are being spent on tanks and weapons, our schools are falling into disrepair, our universities are crumbling due to a lack of funding, rents are rapidly rising, and the climate crisis is being ignored. We are saying: ‘Enough!’" she added.

The rally began to spiral out of control after a large group of protesters rushed toward the main entrance to the university building, apparently on someone’s signal. Police had cordoned off the area, as it was not designated as the rally venue. Clashes broke out between law enforcement officers and aggressive demonstrators, resulting in detentions. Some protesters threw containers filled with unidentified liquid at the building. Police were forced to use pepper spray and portable water sprayers to disperse the crowd.