LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian strike on an apartment building in the settlement of Yubileynoye, part of Lugansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), killed three civilians overnight on Friday.

People may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescue operations are underway, the republic’s Head Leonid Pasechnik said on the Max messenger.

TASS has compiled the key information about the aftermath.

Strike

Ukrainian forces launched a massive overnight attack on the Yubileynoye settlement in Lugansk, Pasechnik said.

He said mobile fire teams shot down most of the incoming aerial targets, but several drones managed to hit the settlement.

The strike caused concrete floor slabs between sections of the apartment building to collapse.

Dead, injured

Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed.

People may still be trapped under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Preliminary reports indicate that six people were injured.

Rescuers pulled one of the injured from the rubble.

An eight-year-old girl is among the injured.

All those injured are receiving medical care.

The injured girl will be transferred to Moscow for treatment by the end of the day, the republic’s Health Minister Natalya Pashchenko told reporters.

Doctors provided the child with emergency medical care, and her life is not in danger.

Two men were hospitalized at the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital.

One of them was pulled from the rubble and is in critical condition in intensive care.

Response, investigation

The LPR Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing efforts to protect the victims’ rights and ensure they receive comprehensive assistance.

All relevant agencies are coordinating their efforts to provide residents with prompt medical and other assistance.

A hotline has been set up.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate has opened a criminal case under Articles 105 and 167 of the Russian Criminal Code, the committee’s official representative Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

Investigators are taking procedural steps to establish all the circumstances of the incident, secure evidence, and identify the type and model of the drones used in the attack.

The attack on civilian facilities once again demonstrates the Kiev regime’s disregard for international law and human lives. All those responsible will face criminal prosecution, Petrenko said.