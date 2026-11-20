MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring Washington’s efforts to develop the US nuclear arsenal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on reports that Washington may be developing a new B94 nuclear gravity bomb.

"First, this issue was brought into the media spotlight and began to be actively promoted literally a couple of days ago. The fragmentary information contained in some leak is very limited as of today. Second, this leak is based on certain information from a draft, that is, not yet approved, US military budget documents. Consequently, final conclusions about the nature and scope of this program can only be drawn as additional data emerges and the relevant expert analysis is conducted," the diplomat said.

"As for our overall position, we are closely monitoring US efforts to develop its nuclear arsenal. All this is linked to a number of destabilizing US programs," Zakharova emphasized.

On November 16, The War Zone (TWZ) portal reported, after studying the draft US budget for fiscal year 2027, that the Senate Appropriations Committee has revealed the first entirely new designation for an air-dropped nuclear gravity bomb in decades, namely B94. According to the portal, the only weapon fitting this general description known to be in development now is the bunker-busting Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered (NDS-A). However, no relation between the two projects has been confirmed officially.