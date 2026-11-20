WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. China has for the first time agreed to participate in joint consultations with Russia and the United States on reducing nuclear risks, US President Donald Trump said commenting on a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

"For the first time ever, China agreed to conduct trilateral discussions on reducing nuclear risks," Trump said at a press conference at the White House. "They didn't want to do that because China is way behind. We have estimates of 4,000 nuclear weapons. Russia's second to us, and China is way behind. But they'll catch us within 10 years."

Putin, Xi, and Trump held talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the first such contact ever. The leaders exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the ICC and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders said a nuclear war must never be unleashed -- there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.