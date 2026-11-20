LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces deliberately targeted residential buildings in the settlement of Yubileynoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS as he ruled out the idea that the attack could have been a mistake.

Earlier, the republic’s Head Leonid Pasechnik said that a Ukrainian strike on a multi-story residential building in Yubileynoye overnight on Friday had caused concrete floor slabs between the building’s sections to collapse. Three people were killed and six injured, including a child. According to Pasechnik, people may still be trapped under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case.

"As for the strike on Yubileynoye, I can say straight away that this was no mistake. The targets were exclusively civilian facilities. I witnessed everything that happened <...>. This is another crime by the bloody Ukrainian regime," Marochko said.