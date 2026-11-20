WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump doubts that agreements can be reached to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles, he said at a press conference at the White House.

"I'm the one that keeps talking about the denuclearization of the world, but it's very hard. If somebody comes, I'll make you a deal. Let's all cut them in half. It's hard to say yes, especially when you're leading. So I'm not sure that can ever happen," he said. "So I view it more as a deterrent, perhaps, but it's very, very difficult to say ‘Let's get rid of our nuclear weapons. Let's not have any more nuclear weapons.’".