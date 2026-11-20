WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The Iranian nuclear issue was a topic of discussion at this week's three-way talks between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China in Shenzhen, China, said US President Donald Trump.

"We're not going to let it destroy the world because there can be no winners. We spoke about that. We spoke about the need to cooperate to stop the proliferation of that nuclear threat throughout our planet. And in particular, we talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.