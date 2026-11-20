MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow will take into account the Netherlands’ thoughtless support for the Kiev regime in its military planning, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.

"The Netherlands’ mindless actions in support of Zelensky’s neo-Nazi regime are contributing to further escalation and will be taken into account in Russia’s military planning," the diplomat said at a briefing, commenting on a Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge involving Dutch-made missiles and drones.

She pointed out that "at Zelensky’s orders, the Ukrainian armed forces targeted the Crimean Bridge with missiles and drones, causing an arch of the road bridge to collapse."

Zakharova highlighted "statements by representatives of the Dutch defense industry, who boasted about the strike on the Crimean Bridge involving their missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles." "These statements specifically claimed that the use of seven Dutch-made missiles was what had caused part of the bridge construction to collapse, while what they described as the overall success of the attack had relied on the use of the Starlink network," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Zakharova also referred to Ukrainian media reports that "during the attacks on November 16-18, NATO aircraft were operating over the Black Sea near Crimea, namely a British RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic surveillance aircraft, a US Air Force RC-135U Combat Sent strategic reconnaissance aircraft, and a NATO E-3A Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft."