SAINT PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. Estonia’s decision to close the land checkpoints on the border with Russia from December 1 is dictated not by security considerations, but by specific military and political objectives, Doctor of Political Sciences, Candidate of Historical Sciences, Professor of the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University and an expert of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Natalya Yeryomina said.

"Tallinn's far-fetched pretexts to close the land checkpoints with Russia from December 1 conceal, first of all, specific military and political tasks. These measures are a blow to everyone who maintains human and business ties with Russia. The complete closure of border crossings will primarily affect the residents of Estonia itself, who still have relatives or partners on the other side of the border. This is especially painful for the people with 'gray passports' – in Estonia and Latvia, the shameful institution of non-citizenship is still in place," she said in a column she contributed to TASS.

According to the expert, Estonia’s decision can be seen as a continuation of the policy aimed at pushing out disloyal people to create a mono-ethnic state. In addition, in this way they are addressing the issue of internal mobilization. By maintaining fear of its "eastern neighbor," the authorities are trying to shift responsibility for the government’s socio-economic miscalculations.

"The Estonian initiative fits into the overall framework of Russia’s transport blockade in the Baltic direction – following Finland, which began restricting the operation of border crossings as early as the end of 2023, and on November 18, 2026, extended the temporary law on border security until the end of 2028. However, in economic terms, Tallinn, as it often happens, is clearly too late. Russia has long since redirected cargo flows to the Far Eastern ports and southern corridors," Yeryomina said.

According to the St. Petersburg State University professor, the closure of border crossings by Finland and Estonia should be considered a factor limiting access to the Kaliningrad exclave. If Riga follows the path of completely closing the checkpoints, the space for business, humanitarian, and tourism contacts will shrink even further.

"What is happening looks like a practical exercise in testing NATO scenarios for testing various blockade formats and certain models of restricting Russia’s actions, since Kaliningrad is indirectly under threat here," the expert concluded.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the country will close checkpoints on the border with Russia starting December 1. It is noted that all land crossings will close at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on December 1.