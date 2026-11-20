VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. The Netherlands sought to deny that it was directly involved in the conflict with Russia at the OSCE but failed to provide any convincing arguments, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Dmitry Polyansky told TASS.

Earlier, media reports said that specialists from Dutch-based company Destinus had tested attack drones near Kharkov as early as 2023 and helped Ukrainian forces launch them at targets inside Russia, including toward Voronezh. The same drones were also used in recent attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

Polyansky said he asked the Dutch representative at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council whether the use of Destinus drones by Ukrainian forces meant that the Netherlands was openly joining the conflict in Ukraine. In response, she tried to say that the Netherlands was not directly involved, but Polyansky stated her arguments failed to move him.