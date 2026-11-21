LUGANSK, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine lacks the technical capabilities to carry out strikes against the Crimean Bridge, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that NATO countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, helped Kiev plan and execute the strikes.

"As for the technical capabilities required to strike the Crimean Bridge, it would not have been possible without support from the West, specifically from the UK, France, and Germany. It was only with the backing of this coalition, and by utilizing their assets, that it proved possible to inflict damage on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian militants lack the technical capabilities necessary to provide real-time adjustments, guidance, and target designation for such strikes. Moreover, information has already been made public that NATO reconnaissance aircraft were over the Black Sea as they were monitoring our radar and air defense systems," he said.

The strike on the Crimean Bridge was a "purely terrorist act," as the facility in question was not used for military purposes in any way, Marochko noted.

On November 16, 17, and 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Crimean Bridge. As a result, bridge structures were damaged. A criminal case has been opened on charges of a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code). Specialists are evaluating the damage, the Russian Transport Ministry has said. Railway traffic across the Crimean Bridge remains open. Long-distance trains from Kerch are operating without changes. Commuter trains have also been launched between Crimea and Taman.