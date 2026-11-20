ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. The very existence of BRICS infuriates its geopolitical adversaries and throws them off balance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia’s BRICS Sherpa, Sergey Ryabkov, has told the media.

"BRICS is about friendship, mutual assistance, and mutual understanding - it is free from any attempts at blackmail or domination. Unfortunately, this is precisely what our geopolitical adversaries are currently so preoccupied with; the very existence of BRICS infuriates them - or, at the very least, throws them off balance," he stated on the sidelines of the BRICS International Women’s Youth Forum, themed Dialogue of Generations for the Future.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006; in 2011, South Africa joined the original members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members on January 1, 2024. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS. Additionally, since the beginning of last year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have officially attained the status of BRICS partner countries, followed by Nigeria on January 17 and Vietnam on June 14.