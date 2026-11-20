VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. War will eventually come to Europe unless the continent’s degraded security system is reformed, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Unfortunately, the European security system lies in ruins, and the activity - or, more precisely, inactivity - of our organization, which is incapable of even discussing the issue like adults, is the best proof of that. The security architecture will have to be restored, taking into account the lessons learned over the past decades and the principles that were once enshrined in the OSCE’s founding documents, including the principle of equal and indivisible security preventing countries from strengthening their security at the expense of others. The only alternative to this - war," he pointed out at an OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow was ready to discuss security guarantees for all European countries, including Ukraine and Russia. "We have never cut off dialogue with Europe and have remained open to it. However, it takes two to build dialogue, and Europe should finally decide what it wants: peace or war," he concluded.