DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would brief Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the results of the APEC summit held in Shenzhen.

Putin is working in Dushanbe on Friday. The Russian leader arrived in the Tajik capital from Shenzhen, where he took part in the APEC summit.

"As we agreed at our last meeting, after completing our work at APEC in Shenzhen, we agreed to meet. I will, of course, brief you on the results," Putin said at a meeting with Rahmon.

The Russian president noted that the forum participants are largely neighbors of Dushanbe.