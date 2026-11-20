MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Washington must take the decisive step toward a new security architecture by ruling out further NATO expansion and a military alliance with Kiev, US economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Development, said in an interview with TASS.

"I was honored to greet President Putin at the APEC Leaders’ Gala Dinner in Shenzhen on November 18, and I was grateful for the chance to speak with him. Our conversation centered on what I believe Europe needs most: a new security architecture that brings lasting peace to every country on the continent, Russia and Ukraine included," said Sachs who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

"I also explained why I believe the decisive step lies with Washington. I hope that President Trump will state publicly that the United States will not enter a military alliance with Ukraine or Georgia and will not support their admission to NATO. Since NATO enlargement requires unanimity, such a statement by the President would settle the matter and remove the central obstacle to a peace settlement," he added.

The expert believes that the foundations for a new security architecture are already in place. "Every member of the OSCE, including Ukraine and the United States, affirmed the principle of indivisible security at Istanbul in 1999 and again at Astana in 2010. No state should strengthen its security at the expense of another. In my recent discussions with senior officials in Europe and the United States, I have been urging a return to that principle. In practice, it means an explicit end to the plan to enlarge NATO eastward to Ukraine and Georgia," he said.

In that case, Sachs said, Ukraine could live in peace as a neutral state, with its neutrality guaranteed by an international agreement, as was the case with Austria in 1955. At the same time, "Ukraine is free to pursue membership in the European Union as a neutral country, not as a member of a military alliance. The postwar experience of Austria, Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland shows that neutrality will be respected and that neutral countries can prosper greatly," he noted.

The full interview will be published on the TASS website on November 22.