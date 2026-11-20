MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of 3.3 bln rubles for bonds mature in 2027 and 2032, the ministry said on its website.

"Money to pay the coupon yield and a par value share on bonds of the external bond loan of the Russian Federation mature in 2027 and 2032 totaling 3.3 bln rubles (the equivalent of 37.2 mln euro) was received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors.