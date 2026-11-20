DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed their interest in expanding investments in spheres of the national economy of the republic, the press service of the Tajikistan’s leader said.

The presidents expressed interest "in further expanding of investments in priority sectors, developing cooperation in the area of digitalization, artificial intelligence, electronic public services and cybersecurity," the press service said.

The leaders of the two countries also paid high attention to expanding trade and economic ties, including cooperation in spheres of energy, industry, mining, agriculture and transport.