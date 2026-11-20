MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) firmly believes that the decision made by the organization's Congress to bar Russian athletes from participating in international tournaments is justified, the IBU press office said in a statement to TASS on Friday.

On December 10, 2025, the RBU filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland demanding that the suspension of Russian athletes, which had been in effect since spring 2022, be lifted. On November 16, Viktor Maygurov, head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), suggested that the court would likely to make a decision within the next month.

"Please understand that this is a CAS procedure and we simply are not in charge," the IBU said in a statement in response to an inquiry from TASS regarding what was going on.

"The IBU remains confident in the legal basis and validity of the democratic decisions taken by its Congress. We will not comment on nor speculate about the outcome or timing of ongoing proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)," the statement added.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.