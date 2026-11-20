PARIS, November 20. /TASS/. French professional football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly close to a deal with Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov that would keep him with the team for another six years, French Canal+ TV broadcaster announced on Friday citing an unnamed source.

According to the source, the new contract will run through 2032. The Russian player’s existing contract with the French club is set to expire in 2029.

Safonov, 27, has played for French powerhouse PSG since 2024. With the French club, the Russian goalkeeper has won the French championship twice, the French Super Cup once, the UEFA Super Cup twice, the Intercontinental Cup once, and the UEFA Champions League twice.

In August, 2026, US-based sports broadcaster ESPN ranked Safonov the 10th-best goalie in the world. According to the ESPN: "He is the king of penalty shootouts. Imagine stopping four of five penalties to win a trophy - that's what Safonov did against Flamengo as PSG won the Intercontinental Cup.".