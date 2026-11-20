MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said that consultations on the activities of the armed forces are an important area of cooperation with Uzbekistan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The defense minister added that another important area of bilateral cooperation is the training of personnel and the holding of regular consultations on matters related to the activities of the armed forces," according to the ministry.

"We attach major importance to training programs for Uzbekistan’s military personnel at our Russian Armed Forces’ specialized training centers, as well as to comprehensive exercises and training sessions led by Russian instructors with real combat experience," said Belousov at talks with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Defense, Major General Botir Kudratkhodjayev, held within the framework of a working visit to the republic.