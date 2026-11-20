MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The defense ministries of Russia and Uzbekistan carry out more than 60 activities annually under their strategic partnership program, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We are currently implementing a strategic partnership program in the military sphere for 2026-2030. Under this framework, we conduct over 60 activities each year. We place special emphasis on the operational and combat training of troops and joint exercises. In October, Russian and Uzbek ground force units carried out joint missions at the Termez training ground," Belousov stated during talks with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Defense, Major General Botir Kudratkhodjayev, within the framework of a working visit to Uzbekistan.