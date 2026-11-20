MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop has docked at the port of Conakry in the Republic of Guinea, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop is continuing its long-distance navigation voyage and has arrived at the port of Conakry in the Republic of Guinea. A series of protocol, cultural, and sporting events are planned for the duration of the ship’s stay in port," the press service said.

It added that cadets from the Republic of Guinea will board the Perekop training ship in the port of Conakry to complete practical training. They will carry out their navigation training alongside cadets from the Admiral Ushakov Baltic Higher Naval School. At sea, the future officers will serve as watch officers and their substitutes, learn to plot a course using data from navigational instruments, and hone the skills needed to navigate straits and narrow passages.

The Perekop training ship’s long-distance voyage began in early July and will run until mid-December. In total, the ship is set to cover approximately 30,000 nautical miles. Its route passes through the Northern Sea Route, four oceans, 14 seas, 23 straits, and nine gulfs.