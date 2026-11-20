DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon discussed the regional situation and ways to counter threats and challenges with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Tajik leader’s press service said.

During their talks, the two presidents discussed in detail "the situation in the region and efforts to address security challenges and threats such as terrorism, extremism, manifestations of radicalism, cyber threats and drug trafficking," the press service reported.

Rahmon and Putin also praised coordination between the two countries’ authorities during the meeting. "The two heads of state praised how effectively their countries’ law enforcement agencies, security services and defense institutions work together," the statement said.

Putin had earlier told reporters that he planned to discuss the situation surrounding Afghanistan and the operation of Russia’s 201st Military Base with his Tajik counterpart.