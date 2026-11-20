VILNIUM, November 20. /TASS/. Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro advised his country’s residents not to hold their breath if they expect to see a return to the previous rules of crossing the border with Russia in the wake of Tallinn’s move to close all checkpoints on the Estonian-Russian border starting on December 1.

"[The measure] should not be interpreted as if people can plan any trips in six-months’ time or that they can cross the border in the hope of returning in six months. Nobody should expect to be able to cross the border again as freely as before," the newspaper Postimees quoted him as saying at a news conference.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced at the same press conference that "all crossings will remain closed until the situation with security changes." In six months, he added, the Baltic nation will "reassess the situation and decide on further actions."