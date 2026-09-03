FIS rules to hold World Ski Championships on annual basis starting in 2032

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has approved a proposal to hold world championships every year, with the exception of Olympic years, the FIS press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Having been presented with a preliminary feasibility study centered on sporting value, calendar assessment, and commercial and media-rights potential, the FIS Council agreed on the idea of holding the FIS World Championships more frequently - not only biennially in odd years, but also in even, non-Olympic years starting in 2032," the statement reads.

Currently, world championships are held every two years. The 2027 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships will be hosted by Falun, Sweden between February 24 and March 7 and the 2029 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships will be held in Lahti, Finland between February 28 and March 11.