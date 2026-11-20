WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that doesn’t want to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine until a conflict settlement agreement is reached.

"I don't want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first," he told a news conference.

When asked to comment on Russia’s refusal to provide security guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5 of the NATO Charter, under which an attack on one of the alliance’s member states is regarded as an attack on the organization as a whole, the US president said, "I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled, and that's with surety." "But he would like to get this settled, and I think it will be settled," he added.