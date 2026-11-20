LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Diana Shnaider has been nominated by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for the 2026 Most Improved Player of the Year award, the WTA press office said in a statement on Friday.

"[Shnaider] earned the best Grand Slam result of her career, reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros… Won her sixth career title in Tokyo, and ended the year at her career-high ranking of No. 11 (first achieved in May 2025)… Made her WTA Finals debut as an alternate," the statement reads.

The other nominees for the the 2026 Most Improved Player of the Year award are Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine), Iva Jovic (the United States), Alexandra Eala (the Phillippines) and Sorana Cirstea (Romania).

Shnaider, 22, is currently 11th in the WTA Rankings. She has won six WTA titles. Her best showing in Grand Slams was when she reached the semis at this year's French Open. She also debuted at the WTA Finals tournamentthis year. At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she captured a silver medal in women’s doubles with her partner Mirra Andreeva.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are playing in international tennis tournaments under a neutral status due to earlier imposed restrictions.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.