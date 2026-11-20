MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan contributes to the creation of a unified security belt across the Eurasian continent, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) has told TASS.

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the 201st Military Base serves as a "real guarantor of security in the region."

"The base’s personnel are equipped with modern systems, including robotic and unmanned platforms. This facility can be described as an advanced outpost of Russia’s military presence abroad; it facilitates the exchange of experience with our regional allies, as well as timely integration and the establishment of a unified security belt in the heart of Eurasia," Stepanov said.

The expert noted that the Russian military base in Tajikistan currently carries out a wide range of tasks.

"Beyond serving as a key bulwark of security along the southern borders of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), it also acts as a shield against international terrorist organizations," he explained.

On November 20, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that the importance of the Russian military base’s presence in Tajikistan was highlighted during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon.

The 201st military base, stationed in Tajikistan, is Russia’s largest military facility outside its own borders. It is located in two cities: Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It comprises motorized rifle, tank, artillery, and reconnaissance units, as well as air defense, CBRN protection, and communications units.