DOHA, November 20. /TASS/. The Saudi-led coalition has wiped out seven Houthi military sites, including a major logistics warehouse in Sanaa, the coalition’s spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

"We have eliminated seven legitimate military targets used for <…> the Houthis’ military activities," he wrote on X. According to al-Maliki, the coalition forces "wiped out one of the Houthi group’s main logistics warehouses in Sanaa." Other targets were workshops used by the rebels to manufacture and assemble ballistic missile and drone launchers.

Earlier, the coalition command announced the launch of a military operation against the Houthis to remove the threat from them. It also called on civilians to evacuate from the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. On November 20, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria warned that the port of Jeddah and all Saudi Red Sea ports will be targeted by the rebels in case of an attack on Hodeida. He also warned about attacks on a power plant in Al-Shuqaiq and Riyadh’s financial center.