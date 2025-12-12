Burundi doesn’t want to go to war with Rwanda, but ready for defense if attacked — MFA

TUNIS, December 12. /TASS/. Burundi maintains dialogue with Rwanda and does not want to go to war with it, but will defend itself in the event of aggression, Burundian Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana said amid the ongoing offensive by the M23 rebel group in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the DRC), which he believes is linked to Rwanda.

"We maintain communication with Rwanda, and have never broken it. Burundi has never sought war with anyone and continues to adhere to this policy. However, Burundi has the right to defend itself in the event of an attack," Bizimana said in an interview with Jeune Afrique magazine.

According to him, there are groups in the DRC that cooperate with M23 and with Rwanda, which he described as hostile toward Burundi. "Last week, the Rwandan army fired two shells at Cibitoke (a province in Burundi - TASS). Therefore, we are taking measures to protect our population and our borders," Bizimana pointed out.

The Burundian foreign minister stressed that, unlike the M23 militants in the east of the DRC, Burundian troops have never attempted to capture Congolese cities, and that under the terms of their agreement, the Kinshasa authorities can redeploy them to another area if necessary.

The current M23 offensive is unfolding mainly in the South Kivu Province, which borders Burundi. The fighting has triggered a wave of refugees fleeing the DRC into Burundi. In response, Burundian authorities have closed the border with the DRC, declaring it a "war zone." A Burundian contingent of up to 18,000 troops has also been deployed in the east of the DRC under an agreement with the Congolese government, with forces entering the country in 2023 under the deal.