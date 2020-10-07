Russia, US manage to build up trade despite pandemic — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 7. /TASS/. Russia and the United States managed to build up trade, despite the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Putin noted that Moscow and Washington have yet to implement a number of "modest" joint projects - to create a business council, an expert council, and so on.

"Nevertheless, the trade turnover (between Russia and the US) has grown during the Trump presidency, and has grown noticeably, despite all the restrictions, even despite the pandemic. Maybe there were some adjustments in terms of the pandemic, but in general there is a trend towards an increase in trade," he said.

Russia and the United States have achieved good results in stabilizing world energy markets, Vladimir Putin added.

According to the president, Moscow and Washington have developed joint work to stabilize the global energy market. "Of course, the United States is interested in maintaining a certain stability, in ensuring the operation of its oil-producing companies, and so on. And we managed to achieve really good results together," Putin added.