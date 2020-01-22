China coronavirus death toll rises to 17

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. The number of people dead from a new type of coronavirus originating from China has reached 17, deputy governor of the Hubei province overseeing healthcare and medical support Yang Yunyan stated during a press conference on Wednesday.

"As of 20:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time - TASS), the number of people infected in the Hubei province (where the virus was first located - TASS) is 444, 17 people are dead,"

Earlier reports informed of nine people killed and 473 infected in China, 375 of whom are located in the Hubei province.