MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ to congratulate him in person on his 80th birthday.

As is customary, Putin presented the head of the Russian Orthodox Church with a bouquet of white roses. The meeting took place in the Patriarchal Chambers of the Moscow Kremlin.

The Russian leader had called the patriarch earlier in the day to wish him a happy birthday. He also gave an interview to director Emir Kusturica for a film marking the occasion.