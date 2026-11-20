MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Roman principle of "divide and rule" has often been applied to Russia throughout its history and even still is, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with director Emir Kusturica for the project "Our Baptism. The Primate."

"There is a well-known Roman expression — 'divide and rule,'" the president said. "This often happened throughout our country’s history. As soon as it grew stronger and more powerful, forces immediately emerged that wanted to divide and rule."

According to Putin, all foreign invaders were guided by this very principle; "ideological considerations played an absolutely secondary or tertiary role," while "the most important issues were those of geopolitical interest and character."

"I believe that what is happening now is a continuation of the same policy — divide and rule — and the desire to reduce Russia’s potential, to make it more compliant, and ultimately, one way or another, in one form or another, to subordinate it to their own interests. Everyone should understand and know this, including those who live in Russia. We know this, we understand it; I feel it and see it in the state of our society," Putin said.