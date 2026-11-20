DOHA, November 20. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah claim to have hit a power plant in Al-Shuqaiq and the port in Jizan in the south of Saudi Arabia.

"Our armed forces <…> carried out a large-scale military operation to attack a power plant in Al-Shuqaiq and the port of Jizan," the Houthi-controlled SABA agency cited Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria.

According to Saria, the strikes that caused serious damage came as response to the Saudi-led coalition’s strikes against on power plants in the Yemeni cities of Saada and Mokha, and the shelling attack on a Hodeida port berth.

According to earlier reports, the coalition wiped out seven Houthi military facilities, including a logistics warehouse in Sana. According to the coalition’s spokesman Turki al-Maliki, coalition forces also eliminated six workshops used by the rebels to manufacture and assemble ballistic missile and drone launchers.

Earlier, the coalition command announced the launch of a military operation against the Houthis to the threat from them. It also called on civilians to evacuate from the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. On November 20, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria warned that the port of Jeddah and all Saudi Red Sea ports will be targeted by the rebels in case of an attack on Hodeida. He also warned about attacks on a power plant in Al-Shuqaiq and Ryadh’s financial center.