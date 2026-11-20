MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The situation with jet fuel supplies to airlines in Russia is working and normal, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS.

"The situation with jet fuel provision is day-to-day one and normal. The Energy Ministry will decide on the renewal of the export ban," Nikitin said.

"We keep an eye on balances, airlines inform the Ministry of Transport, the Transport Ministry informs the Ministry of Energy, and they calculate the balance," the deputy prime minister said.

The ban on jet fuel exports is in force in Russia until November 30.