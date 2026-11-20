LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and five others were injured in Ukrainian attacks on the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past day, regional leader Leonid Pasechnik said.

"The past 24 hours have been difficult not only for residents of the regional capital, as several municipalities were also targeted in strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces. These terrorist attacks killed two people and injured five others," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Pasechnik, a driver and a freight forwarder were killed in a Ukrainian strike on a truck carrying food along the highway between Lugansk and Shchastye. In the Novopskovsky District, a man was injured in an attack on his car, while another civilian sustained injuries in a Ukrainian drone strike on a GAZelle van along the road connecting Belokurakino and Belolutsk.

In the Lutuginsky District, a strike on a tanker truck left its driver injured. Meanwhile, a strike near a commercial facility injured an elderly man in the Troitsky District, and an attack on a public transport stop injured a woman in the Krasnodonsky Municipal District.