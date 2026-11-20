WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump dubbed his talks with Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as the "summit of three" while speaking at a press conference at the White House.

But that wasn't the only highlight of his trip to Shenzen this week for the APEC summit, which was, as he described it, a whirlwind event.

"In four days, I met more than 20 world leaders, secured two new trade deals, and about ten others coming very soon. I attended four major international summits, reaffirmed America's alliances throughout the region, and advanced the cause of peace and security around the world," the head of state said.

"Last night we returned home from one of the most successful presidential visits to Asia in American history. I think maybe Asia or anywhere else," he added.